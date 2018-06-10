Texas border patrol agents find 6 illegal immigrants trapped inside cabinets

Six illegal immigrants from Mexico were found Monday tightly packed inside cabinets that were being transported over the border in Laredo, Texas.

Laredo Border Patrol agents, assigned to the checkpoint at U.S. Highway 59, discovered them after a service canine alerted the agents to the possible presence of concealed humans and/or narcotics in the truck.

The driver of the truck, a U.S. citizen, was arrested at the checkpoint and then turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

Customs and Border Patrol said the incident highlights the dangers illegal aliens face at the hands of smugglers, placing them in dangerous conditions. – READ MORE

