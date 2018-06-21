Texas Billboard: Liberals, Keep Driving ‘Until You Have Left Our Great State’

A Texas billboard’s divisive political message has ruffled feathers within the rural area where it was displayed and around the country.

As The Hill reported, Facebook user Kyle Mccallie shared an image of the sign along with his statement of support for its message.

“Liberals Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS,” the sign says.

Mccallie wrote that he spotted the billboard about six miles east of the small town of Vega. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1