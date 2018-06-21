Politics
Texas Billboard: Liberals, Keep Driving ‘Until You Have Left Our Great State’
A Texas billboard’s divisive political message has ruffled feathers within the rural area where it was displayed and around the country.
As The Hill reported, Facebook user Kyle Mccallie shared an image of the sign along with his statement of support for its message.
“Liberals Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS,” the sign says.
Mccallie wrote that he spotted the billboard about six miles east of the small town of Vega. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The Western Journal