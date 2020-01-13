Texas Becomes First State to Reject Refugee Resettlement

Texas governor Greg Abbott (R.) on Friday told the State Department that his state will become the first in the nation to refuse federal refugee resettlement.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Abbott wrote that in the wake of the border crisis that rocked the state in 2019, Texas lacks the state and private capacity to deal with even more demand on its humanitarian resources.

“At this time, the state and non-profit organizations have a responsibility to dedicate available resources to those who are already here, including refugees, migrants, and the homeless—indeed, all Texans,” Abbott wrote. “As a result, Texas cannot consent to initial refugee resettlement for FY2020.”

The move is likely to shake up refugee resettlement in the United States, as Texas has historically played home to as many as 10 percent of annual refugee arrivals. Particularly if other states follow suit, this may in turn mean a continued decline in refugee admissions in the Trump era.