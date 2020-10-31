Texas Ballot Chaser Reveals ‘Massive’ Voter Fraud To Elect Biden

Following Tuesday’s report by Project Veritas on a Texas ‘ballot chasing’ ring focusing on senior citizens, the undercover investigative outfit is out with a second video – this one more damning than the first.

In it, political operative Raquel Rodriguez who “develops personal relationships with senior citizens when she harvests their ballots” admitted to convincing voters to switch their ballots.

Wednesday’s report reveals the extent of Rodriguez’s vote-peddling operation.

BREAKING: Ballot Chaser Reveals MASSIVE Voter Fraud To Elect @JoeBiden ‘Some of my Republicans are precinct chairs that cannot be known…They want to help Biden’ “For the entire team I’m looking at…$55,000″ “$55k for 5k votes, top of the ticket, Hegar/Biden”#RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/76qePEuOYR — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 28, 2020

“Raquel Rodriguez was recorded with hidden camera explaining how she and her confederates pressure and reward targeted voters in order to meet the vote totals campaigns and candidates have contracted them to meet,” said James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas. “Rodriguez boasts about all the other political power brokers who are in her pocket and she told our journalists she has already brought in 7,000 votes,” he added.- READ MORE

