Tester to vote ‘no’ on Trump’s CIA pick: ‘I’m not a fan of waterboarding’

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) says he will vote against the nomination of Gina Haspel to serve as President Trump‘s new CIA chief, citing her involvement with the agency’s controversial interrogation program that has since been shuttered.

“I’m not a huge fan of waterboarding,” Tester, who is up for reelection this year in a state won by Trump, told CNN.

Haspel has faced scrutiny over her involvement in the CIA’s controversial enhanced interrogation program, which used techniques widely regarded as torture, that ended under the Obama administration.

Democrats have argued that Haspel should be disqualified because she briefly oversaw a CIA black site prison in Thailand where suspected terrorists were subjected to waterboarding and other harsh interrogation techniques. – READ MORE

