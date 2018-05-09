Terrorist Who Planned 9/11 Wants to Stop Gina Haspel’s Nomination

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the chief architect of the 9/11 attacks, wants to discuss with the U.S. Senate Gina Haspel’s nomination to lead the CIA, according to The New York Times.

Haspel’s nomination has faced opposition from liberals over her alleged role in CIA’s enhanced interrogation program, and Mohammed is seeking to lend his voice to their resistance:

On Monday, Mr. Mohammed submitted a request to the judge overseeing pretrial hearings in that case, Army Col. James Pohl, Colonel Poteet said. While the file is not public on the commissions docket, Colonel Poteet said it consisted of an expedited motion for permission to provide the information to the committee about Ms. Haspel. – READ MORE

