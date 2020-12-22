Terrorist Who Murdered 224 People Released From Prison Because Of COVID-19

Adel Abdul Bary is a former Osama Bin Laden henchman convicted of murdering 224 people in two deadly bombings of US embassies in 1998.

But now this terrorist is a free man, because his lawyers successfully argued that his obesity put him at greater risk of dying from COVID-19 in prison.

(Nice to know he was eating so well in prison after murdering hundreds of people.)

A federal judge released Bary from a New Jersey prison in October. He was then deported to the UK where he had been granted asylum back in 1997 before being sent to prison.

Bary has now been reunited with his wife, and the two share a fairly posh London apartment.

Thank goodness the government is keeping the public safe from COVID! – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --