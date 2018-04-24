Terrorism not ruled out in deadly Toronto van crash

Police in Toronto identified the suspected driver of a van that rammed into a crowd of pedestrians earlier Monday, and said they would not rule out terrorism as a possible motive.

The vehicle was driven by Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, north of Toronto, police said. Minassian allegedly drove into dozens of people intentionally, killing 10 and injuring 15 others.

“We don’t rule out anything,” Toronto Police Service Chief Mark Saunders said in a Monday evening news conference. “We need to follow what we have.

“Based on witness accounts, its very clear the actions definitely looked deliberate,” Saunders said. He said the suspect had not been known to police previously.

After striking the pedestrians, Minassian sped off, CBC reported. Witnesses said the driver was moving fast and appeared to be acting intentionally. Photos from the site of the collision showed people trying to help victims on the ground and multiple bodies covered by sheets. – READ MORE

