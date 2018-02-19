Terror plot to assassinate Israeli defense minister foiled, operatives arrested

Israel’s security service, the Shin Bet, revealed Sunday that it had arrested two members of Islamic Jihad terror cell (PIJ) who had been plotting to assassinate Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

According to the Shin Bet investigation, the cell operatives had devised a plan to plant an explosive device on a West Bank road where Liberman was scheduled to travel. The operatives allegedly attempted to purchase bomb-making materials and had sought funding from another terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. But after failing to obtain explosives, the plotters are believed to have made a dummy explosive charge – which was handed over during the investigation – in the quest to garner notoriety and secure funding for future attacks.

“These terrorist intentions reflect the increasing efforts of the PIJ and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to escalate activity with activists in the West Bank,” the Shin Bet said in a statement, noting that this was just one of several plots that had been foiled in the West Bank in recent months. “The defense establishment will continue to act decisively to thwart this activity and warns both Hamas and the PIJ in the Gaza Strip of the implications of carrying out terrorist attacks in the West Bank under the direction or involvement of terror elements from the Gaza Strip.” – READ MORE

