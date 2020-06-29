Terrified mother to 911 about protesters: ‘They’re on my car right now … and I’ve got a little girl in the car crying!’ (VIDEO)

A terrified mother’s 911 call about protesters in the streets of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has garnered the attention not only of a regional radio host but also Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

The incident took place June 13 during a protest authorized by the city, according to Fredericksburg Today. The caller to 911, Tara Durant, complained to the dispatcher about protesters blocking an intersection — and then things got intense after the dispatcher told her that “unless you’re hurt or something or get in an accident, our officers can’t intervene.”

Durant told the dispatcher that the protesters were gesturing at her car and beginning to get “really threatening.”

After the dispatcher told her that she “cannot hit people with your car,” Durant updated the situation, saying, “They’re are on my car, all right? They’re on my car right now!”

The dispatcher’s reply? “We can’t do anything, ma’am. The city told us that this is a sanctioned event.”

Durant soon was panicking: “Get out of my car!” she screamed at protesters. “You know, this is gonna get dangerous! I’ve got a kid here!” – READ MORE

