Terrence Williams: Trump Owes Dogs Apology for Comparing Them to Omarosa

After being fired from her White House posting, Manigault Newman went on to bash the man who gave her so much via “Apprentice” franchise appearances and the job in his administration.

Manigault Newman also wrote a book, “Unhinged” reportedly spilling the dirt on Trump and his White House. As could be expected, Trump took to Twitter to hit back at the nasty and highly refuted claims:

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

While many took issue with the president referring to her as a “dog,” the reason one man did was very different from most. Comedian and commentator Terrence K. Williams chimed in on Twitter with his own take on it:

On behalf of the black delegation I want everyone to know that all black women don’t act like Omarosa. Donald Trump was wrong for calling her a Dog! Dogs are loyal! Trump should apologize to doggy community. https://t.co/PevzIvBISh pic.twitter.com/SKIDIMTCkt — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 15, 2018

The tweet has received thousands of responses. Some shared photos of their dogs or those belonging to others, “looking offended.”

For many, based on the reaction, it was good-humored fun. Many seemed to share the belief that Manigault Newman had behaved badly and the insult from Trump was based on that, nothing else. – READ MORE