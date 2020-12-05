Tequila Bar In England Registers To Become A Church So It Can Re-Open

It was just a couple days ago we wrote about one Staten Island bar finding a “creative” solution to the government shutdown by declaring itself an autonomous zone. Now, another bar in England is following suit with another “creative” solution: registering itself as a church.

400 Rabbits Tequila and Mezcal Cocktail Bar in Nottingham, England has rebranded itself as “The Church Of the Four Hundred Rabbits” and has officially filed a formal application for the bar to be used as a place of worship, according to the NY Post.

The owner, James Aspell, now needs people to sign up as his congregation in order for the application to go through.

Aspell wrote on Twitter: “With places of worship allowed to open in all tiers we thought f–k it let’s start a religion! Can’t be that hard can it! Congregation daily till late.” READ MORE

