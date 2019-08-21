Tenth Democratic Candidate Qualifies For Upcoming Presidential Debate

Former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro announced on Tuesday that he has officially qualified to participate in the third and final Democratic primary debate.

“Hey y’all, great news today. We made it into the third debate in Houston. I’m on my way to the Native American forum in Sioux City, Iowa, but I just wanted to take a moment to say a huge thank you,” Castro said from the backseat of a car. “Gracias, to all our supporters across the country who chipped in a dollar, five dollars, ten dollars. This campaign is being funded by you, everyday Americans.”

Thank you to all of our supporters across the country! Let’s keep up the momentum. Looking forward to hitting the debate stage in Houston and making y’all proud. pic.twitter.com/R8gbYA8hdM — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 20, 2019

“I also want to say thanks for spreading the word to your family, and your friends, and colleagues,” he continued in the video. “Let’s keep momentum. We’ll make you proud in Houston.”

In order to nab a podium on the upcoming Texas debate stage, presidential hopefuls must raise campaign donations from no less than 130,000 individual donors and receive at least 2 percent of the vote in four or more polls that have been pre-approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC). – READ MORE