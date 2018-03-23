Tennessee public schools might be required to display ‘In God We Trust’ motto for all to see

Public schools in Tennessee could be required to display the motto, “In God We Trust,” after state legislators unanimously passed a bill that would mandate schools to place the saying in a prominent location.

The measure requires that motto to be displayed either as a plaque, artwork or in some other form where it can be seen.

The bill passed both Republican controlled chambers, clearing the House in an 81-8 vote. It will take effect immediately if Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signs it.

He has not definitively said if he will sign it, but he did say that he has “never been one that thought that having a motto somewhere changes a lot of people’s thoughts.” – READ MORE

