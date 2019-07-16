Tennessee police warn not to flush drugs down toilet for fear of creating ‘meth-gators’

Word to the wise: don’t flush your meth down the toilet.

That’s the warning coming out of the Loretta Police Department in Tennessee after investigators said they caught someone “attempting to flush methamphetamine along with several items of paraphernalia” on Saturday.

The department advised against disposing of drugs, including pills, via the sewage because “when you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream.”

But in addition to birds, officials said if the water headed far enough downstream… “it would create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama.”

"They've had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way."