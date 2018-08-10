Tennessee parents push back on law requiring ‘In God We Trust’ motto be displayed in public schools

As Tennessee students prepare for the new school year, parents across the state are pushing back against a new law that requires the national motto, “In God We Trust,” be displayed prominently in public schools.

Tennessee lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the legislation in March, but parents are now sharing concerns about the law as kids head back to school.

“I think it excludes people that don’t believe in the Christian God,” Mike Durham, a Knoxville parent, told local NBC affiliate, 10 News.

“I think if you put one religious statement up, you should have to put up a religious statement for everyone that goes to that school, or none at all,” he continued. – READ MORE

