Tennessee mayor lowers town’s American flag on day of Biden inauguration, sparks massive criticism. But he’s sticking to his guns.

A Tennessee mayor lowered his town’s American flag to half-staff in mourning for the country on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. He posted about lowering the flag on Facebook.

While many critics accused him of trying to incite anger with the post, the mayor insisted that his post had nothing to do with Biden’s inauguration.

Bruceton Mayor Robert T. Keeton III announced Wednesday that the town is grieving for the nation for various reasons.

In the Facebook post, Keeton wrote, “The Town of Bruceton grieves for our Republic and our loss of freedoms. We mourn the victims of the Chinese plague and those that have suffered its depredations. We pray that God delivers and restores us and that we do not fall to the clutches of communism.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --