Tennessee Lawmakers Push For Burial Or Cremation Of Aborted Fetal Remains

Tennessee lawmakers are pushing for legislation requiring the burial or cremation of aborted baby remains.

Republicans in the state’s senate passed House bill 1181 Wednesday, legislation that “requires disposition of aborted fetal remains to be by burial or cremation.” The legislation allows the mother to determine whether the aborted baby remains are laid to rest through cremation or burial.

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“These unborn children, many of them up to almost full term, deserve the same dignity as any other human being,” said the bill’s sponsor, Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Rudd, according to the local outlet WKRN.

“To me it’s the right thing to do, it’s the moral thing to do and again it’s not about the abortion this is post abortion,” he added.

But Democratic Tennessee Rep. London Lamar called the bill an attempt to restrict women’s “reproductive choices.”

“Women’s reproductive choices should not be up for legislative debate, Roe v. Wade is the law of the land and let women make their own choices without further adding financial and mental and emotional burden on that it’s a hard decision,” Lamar said, according to WKRN.

“What we need to focus on here in the legislature is fully funding our education system, expanding healthcare access making sure that the women who do want to have their babies have the maternal care that they need so they can follow through and have healthy babies and live themselves,” Lamar added. “And we must ensure that insurance companies are covering women and poor women so they can make a decision to bring a child in this world.”

Legislation focused on the disposal of aborted baby remains gained prominence following the discovery of thousands of aborted remains found in the garage of the late abortionist Ulrich Klopfer.

Klopfer ran three different Indiana abortion clinics during his lifetime and performed over 30,000 abortions since he began operating in 1974. Authorities examined each of these clinics, and their findings were detailed in the Indiana attorney general’s Preliminary Report on the Investigation of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer released in December 2019.

The report records Klopfer’s misconduct as an abortion doctor, the resultant suspension of his medical license and the subsequent discovery of over 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains in his home.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill held a funeral service for the thousands of aborted baby remains in February 2020, where he said that in burying the “unborn children,” “we fulfill our obligation as a state pursuant to law and conscience to the unborn babies whose lives were terminated in clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend.”