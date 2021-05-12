Tennessee GOP Gov Calls For Full-Capacity Sports, Also Wants Concerts And Parades

Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee told Outkick founder Clay Travis on Wednesday morning that the state of Tennessee should be hosting outdoor sporting events at full capacity.

During the interview, Travis noted the names of outdoor stadiums in other states that have been resuming at full capacity and asked Lee whether he wanted the same for sports in Tennessee, such as for outdoor sports at the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis.

Lee responded, “absolutely,” saying that any adults who choose to attend packed outdoor sporting events have had the opportunity to be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated since last month. “It’s now up to individuals to make those kinds of decisions,” said the governor.

“Frankly, I’m hoping that the Preds play at full-capacity at Bridgestone,” said the governor, suggesting that full-capacity sporting events at indoor venues could also soon be on the table. The governor, toward the end of the interview, noted that “sports gives you hope in the middle of an otherwise bleak situation.”

After the interview, Lee made his stance on indoor sports even more clear, tweeting: “It’s time. Indoor and outdoor sporting events should happen without caps on attendance or other arbitrary measures.”- READ MORE

