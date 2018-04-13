Tennessee Defunds Planned Parenthood

Tennessee has done the right thing by defunding abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities.

According to Live Action, “Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signed a bill this week” and “will now request a federal waiver which allows them to bar TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, from giving money to any abortion facility.”

“The governor … deferred to the will of the legislature on this bill as amended, and after reviewing the bill in its final form decided to sign the bill into law,” said Jennifer Donnals, Haslam’s press secretary.

When the bill passed the state legislature back in March, Rep. Jimmy Matlock (R-Lenoir City) pointed out that the state has effectively given the abortion giant nearly $1 million in just six years.

Funds that were once directed toward abortions will now be given to other health care providers, which obliterates the oft-repeated protests from Planned Parenthood that women will die unless they are given federal funds – READ MORE

