Tennessee college senior defends posing for graduation picture with gun in her waistband

A Tennessee college senior is sticking to her guns after posting a graduation photo in which she stares wistfully off-camera while lifting her “Women for Trump” T-shirt to expose a handgun in her waistband.

Despite receiving what she called a surprising “amount of hate” on social media, Brenna Spencer, 22, says she has no regrets.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

“I know the Tennessee state gun codes. … I carry everywhere that I’m allowed to carry,” the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga student said in an interview.

On Twitter, where Spencer’s profile states that “political correctness offends me,” she posted the provocative photo with the caption “I don’t take normal college graduation photos …” – READ MORE

