Tennessee church donates $1,000 to each member of local police department in wake of defund movement

Hundreds attended an Independence Day ceremony hosted by a church in Jonesborough, Tenn., honoring the local police department in the wake of protests to defund, and in some cases, abolish law enforcement altogether.

Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church made a “bold statement of support” by giving $1,000 to every member of the town’s police department, totaling $23,000, The Christian Post reports.

“We at Lighthouse believe enough is enough,” Pastor Perry Cleek said in his decision to support law enforcement on the courthouse steps in downtown Jonesborough on July Fourth.

“It’s past time for the silent majority of Americans who do not approve of lawlessness and anarchy in the streets, who do not support any movement that calls for the murder of police officers, who are willing to condemn those who loot and vandalize and destroy both public and private property, to stand tall and firm and let our voice be heard,” the Baptist pastor added. – READ MORE

