Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby’s honorary degree

Temple University said on Friday that it has rescinded Bill Cosby’s honorary degree.

This comes one day after Cosby was found guilty on all charges in his sexual assault retrial.

Bill Cosby long served as a leading public face and a key fundraiser for the university in Philadelphia.

The decision came as Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, all announced Thursday they would revoke honorary degrees given to Cosby years ago.

Boston College made the opposite decision and a spokesman told the Boston Globe that “as a matter of policy, we do not rescind honorary degrees.”

Cosby received his bachelor’s from Temple and served on its board of trustees for decades before resigning in 2014. He received the honorary degree in 1991.

Board of Trustees Chairman Patrick O’Connor had recused himself from discussions on the honorary degree. O’Connor represented Cosby in 2005 when he first faced allegations of sexual assault from former Temple women’s basketball administrator Andrea Constand.

Cosby almost never attended Temple board meetings over the years, but he was the university’s public face. He also frequently turned out to support the school’s basketball teams, an interest that connected him with Constand.

