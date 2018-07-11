Tell-All Book: ‘Mean-Girl Culture’ Was Rampant In Obama White House

A tell-all book about President Obama’s White House, written by a former staffer, contains some juicy details.

EW reports that in former Obama stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein’s new book titled, “From the Corner of the Oval: A Memoir,” she writes about a “mean-girl culture” being “alive and well among the group.”

Dorey-Stein also writes about how the Secret Service would rent out “entire floors of luxury hotels and apartments while POTUS is on the road,” EW also reports.- READ MORE

The former Navy sailor pardoned by President Trump after serving a year in federal prison for taking photos of classified sections of his submarine filed a lawsuit on Monday against Obama administration officials, alleging that he was subject to unequal protection of the law.

In his federal lawsuit, filed in Albany, N.Y., Kristian Saucier alleges that the U.S. government was overzealous in prosecuting him mishandling classified information, while going easy on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for more serious violations of the same law.

Saucier’s lawsuit names as defendants former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who led the inquiry into Clinton’s email account.

Saucier told Fox News he was scapegoated by Obama officials who found themselves under fire for not aggressively responding to Clinton’s handling of classified information through her private email servers.

“I could have just taken the pardon by President Trump and gone on with my life,” Saucier said to Fox News, adding that he feels an obligation to get to the truth of what he sees as a double standard that let Clinton get off scot-free.

“The U.S. Constitution clearly states that all citizens are born with inalienable rights to be free from persecution by the government,” Saucier said. “My conviction and subsequent sentence for a minor military infraction compared to the treatment of politically connected individuals is a glaring example of a violation of the rights of all Americans to have equal protection under the law.” – READ MORE

