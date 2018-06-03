True Pundit

Telecom spying devices found near White House, other DC-area sites, DHS official says

Sophisticated surveillance devices that intercepted cellphone calls near the White House and other “sensitive facilities” around Washington, D.C., were discovered in an 11-month federal study last year, a federal official wrote in a May letter.

The letter detailed a trial program that used a series of cellular network sensors to discover the use of International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers, Ars Technica reported.

The communication from Christopher Krebs, acting undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security’s National Protection and Programs Directorate, was sent to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

DHS had previously written to Wyden on the matter March 26, Fox News reported in early April.

Homeland Security officials were concerned that other IMSI catchers, often under the brand name StingRay, were potentially operated by foreign intelligence agencies targeting U.S. officials, the report said. – READ MORE

