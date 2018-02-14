Teenaged Olympic Champion Cried on the Podium — And Just Put the Entire NFL to Shame With Patriotism

Kim’s story is one for the record books. The daughter of Korean immigrants, she was good enough on the halfpipe to make it to the Sochi Games in 2014. But at just 13 years old, she was too young to make the team.

Chloe Kim has thrown down the HAMMER with her first run. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/D65Nuoyydu pic.twitter.com/r6UJ7df38X — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

Happy tears! Sharing this moment, @chloekimsnow Grandma, 2 aunts & 3 cousins who live in Korea. This is 1st time they’ve seen her race in person. #SoSpecial #TeamUSA #OlympicsOn11 pic.twitter.com/nJsTUokFNa — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) February 13, 2018

Kim told “Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that she had a difficult time holding back the tears when the national anthem began:

“I was like, ‘I can’t cry right now. I can’t do this. I worked so hard on my eyeliner!’” Kim said.

“It’s such an honor to just represent the U.S. and the country where my parents [emigrated] from,” she said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

American teenage sensation Chloe Kim romped to Olympic snowboarding gold in the women’s halfpipe Tuesday before bursting into tears as the enormity of her achievement sunk in.

The 17-year-old, who has melted the hearts of home fans in Pyeongchang thanks to her ever-ready smile and Korean heritage, justified her status as the hot favourite with an eye-popping top score of 98.25.

Kim had been assured of gold before her pulsating final run after China’s Liu Jiayu crashed on her last descent.

Pumping her fists after finishing with back-to-back 1080 spins, Kim was serenaded by a pumped-up crowd chanting: “Chloe Kim, Chloe Kim!”

But after wrapping herself in the American flag, Kim was suddenly overcome with emotion and the tears flowed as she celebrated with her Korean parents.

“I’m a little overwhelmed,” she said after composing herself. “I don’t really know what’s happening and I’m actually feeling a little anxious right now. – READ MORE