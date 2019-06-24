Teen Who Said There Are Two Genders Suspended from School

A Scottish teenager who was kicked out of class for asserting that there are only two genders has reportedly been suspended from school for three weeks.

The 17-year-old sparked a debate about free speech and Britain’s “progressive” education system last week after he shared a three-minute film of his teacher telling him that he could not say that there are only males and females because it was not “inclusive” to say so.

An education source told The Mail on Sunday that the young man had been suspended for breaching school policy by filming his teacher without his consent. According to friends, the Aberdeenshire teen said he covertly shot the film and shared it online to reveal the “dangerous” and unscientific indoctrination being presented to young and vulnerable children.

One pupil told the Sunday tabloid: “He decided to film the teacher because he wanted to show what was going on in schools today for simply stating there are only two genders. He has nothing against anyone who identifies as LGBTQ, but completely disagrees that there are more than two genders and that it’s a social construct.

“He believes telling kids that boys are girls and girls are boys is a very dangerous thing and wanted to get his views across to the teacher. His view is that scientifically there are only two genders. This new gender theory that there are unlimited genders is something that should be discussed and debated — not just thrown into a class discussion and if you disagree you get kicked out of the room.” – READ MORE