Teen Vogue Touts Prostitution as ‘Real Work’

Teen Vogue has added prostitution to its growing list of dumb and dangerous activities to promote among its young female readership, arguing this week that “sex work is real work!”

Sex work is “misunderstood,” argues Tlaleng Mofokeng, MD, the founder of the South African abortion rights advocacy group Nalane for Reproductive Justice in her Teen Voguearticle linked by the tweet.

Yes, sex work is real work! https://t.co/v9T3b7eBj6 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 16, 2019

“I am a doctor, an expert in sexual health, but when you think about it, aren’t I a sex worker? And in some ways, aren’t we all?” Dr. Mofokeng asks provocatively (and nonsensically).

One cannot help but wondering whether telling 13-year-old girls that everyone is really a sex worker and so prostitution should be legalized is the sort of material that will prepare them for a productive, fulfilling adult life. – read more