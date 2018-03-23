True Pundit

Uncategorized

Teen taking driving test plows into exam station before making it to road

Posted on by
Share:

BUFFALO, Minn. – A teenager taking her driver’s test crashed through the driver’s examination station before she even got on the road.

The Star Tribune reported that the 17-year-old crashed a 2014 Chevy Equinox into the building Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The driver was not hurt, but a 60-year-old woman working as the license examiner sustained non-critical injuries and the vehicle was significantly damaged.

It happened after the teenager put the Equinox in drive instead of reverse at the start of the test, according to the paper. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Teen taking driving test plows into exam station before making it to road
Teen taking driving test plows into exam station before making it to road

BUFFALO, Minn. – A teenager taking her driver’s test crashed through the driver's examination station before she even got on the road. The Star Tribune reported that the 17-year-old crashed a 2014 Chevy Equinox into the building Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo, Minnesota. The driver was not hurt, but a 60-year-old woman working as the license…
fox8.com fox8.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: