True Pundit

Politics

Teen Parkland survivor David Hogg calls for Spring Break boycott of Florida until gun laws change

Posted on by
Share:

One of the teen survivors of the Florida school shooting suggested Saturday that tourists stay away from the state until gun control measures are enacted.

“Let’s make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These [politicians] won’t listen to us so maybe [they’ll] listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL,” tweeted David Hogg, a 17-year-old senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida.

Hogg — who has been a major player in the student-activist movement staging protests in Florida calling for stricter gun laws — sent the tweet to his followers, which now number more than 300,000. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Teen Parkland survivor David Hogg calls for Spring Break boycott of Florida until gun laws change
Teen Parkland survivor David Hogg calls for Spring Break boycott of Florida until gun laws change

One of the teen survivors of the Florida school shooting suggested Saturday that tourists stay away from the state until gun control measures are enacted.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: