Teen must pay nearly $37M for starting Oregon wildfire, judge rules

An Oregon judge ruled Monday that a 15-year-old Washington state boy must pay nearly $37 million for starting a major wildfire in the scenic Columbia River Gorge this past September.

Hood River County Circuit Judge John A. Olson wrote in his order that the restitution figure of $36,618,330.24 “is clearly proportionate to the offense because it does not exceed the financial damages caused by the youth,” The Oregonian reported. The amount is meant to cover the costs of firefighting, repair and restoration to the gorge and damage to homes.

Olson added that payments could be halted after 10 years as long as the teen complies, finishes probation and doesn’t commit other crimes. State law allows the Oregon Department of Revenue to garnishee the teen’s bank accounts or paychecks. If he’s due refunds on his tax returns, the state could take those. If he wins the lottery, the state also could collect all of his winnings.

The restitution is solely the responsibility of the boy, and not his parents, who came to the U.S. from Ukraine. – READ MORE

