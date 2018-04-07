Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed at a judge’s comment during his sentencing Thursday. He’ll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.

An Elmore County jury found Smith guilty of the felony counts in March. He was the only defendant of four that did not plead guilty.

Smith was tried under Alabama’s accomplice liability law for the death of the fifth suspect, A’Donte Washington, who charged a Millbrook police officer with a gun and was subsequently shot and killed.

Because Washington was killed during the commission of a felony, all suspects involved were charged with felony murder for his death.

Judge Sibley Reynolds noted that Smith had shown no remorse for his actions during the entire trial process and took no opportunity to apologize.

Reynolds overheard Smith say, “I don’t have time for this” while waiting to be called and, and the judge confronted him about his comments.

“You got plenty of time for this,” Reynolds explained to Smith before handing down the sentence. “When I called the case earlier you said you ain’t got time for this, so I didn’t know if you had time for this now?”

Smith laughed and lowered his head, stating he didn’t know the judge heard him. – READ MORE

