Teen girls charged with carjacking, killing Uber Eats driver reportedly reach plea deal to avoid prison, not be held past the age of 21

The two teenage girls charged with carjacking and murdering an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C., last month have reportedly reached a plea deal with prosecutors ensuring they won’t spend any time in a prison facility.

The two young girls — ages 13 and 15 — allegedly attacked 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar with a stun gun near Nationals Park last month, causing his car to flip. Anwar, who was ejected from the car during the crash, was reportedly a Pakistani immigrant and father of three who came to America in 2014 “to build a better life for himself” and his kids.

News of the gruesome incident — which was captured on video — shocked the country and led to significant outrage on social media. Many expressed a desire that the girls be handed a harsh penalty, but with the latest news of a plea deal being reached, that possibility appears unlikely

The Daily Mail reported Monday that the girls “reached the plea deal with prosecutors that would ensure they will not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility.”

Under District law, the 13-year-old girl cannot be prosecuted as an adult, but the 15-year-old girl could be prosecuted as an adult under certain circumstances. However, the Washington Post reported that during court proceedings last week, the prosecutor, Bonnie Lindemann, gave no indication that she would do so.- READ MORE

