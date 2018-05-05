Teen Dresses As Clown And Stabs Boyfriend During Sex. Here’s The Creepy Text She Sent Him Before The Attack.

A 19-year-old mother was sentenced to 11 years behind bars after dressing up as a clown and repeatedly stabbing her boyfriend during sexual intercourse.

Zoe Adams stabbed her then-boyfriend, then-17-year-old Kieran Bewick, after sending him a text stating that men are only good as a “human sacrifce.”

“I don’t think about males unless said male is strapped up and being used as a human sacrifice – you should be grateful you are not part of it,” reads the text message.

The duo were apparently engaging in some sexual fantasy of Adams’ in July of 2017 in Wigton, Cumbria. Bewick, who suffers from a fear of clowns, was supposed to be tied up during the sex but negotiated to have Adams only use a pillow to place over his face as she was dressed as a clown.

During the trial, Adams claimed she didn’t remember the encounter but noted that her stabbing Bewick was an “overreaction” to him kissing her neck.- READ MORE

