Teen boy in ‘extremist Muslim’ New Mexico compound says he was being trained for ‘jihad’

A 13-year-old boy on what investigators have described as an extremist Muslim compound in New Mexico said he was being trained to commit “jihad” against people with different beliefs, according to a report Saturday.

The teen told investigators that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, wanted to “get an army together” and train the group of 11 children for jihad, Reuters reported citing federal court documents.

Wahhaj was the father of Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, the 3-year-old boy whose body turned up in an underground tunnel at the compound and whose disappearance led investigators to the group.

he teen said his mother was dating Wahhaj, and that the man trained him and another teenager on the compound “in firearms and military techniques, including rapid reloads and hand-to-hand combat,” according to an affidavit.

Wahhaj — whose father reportedly was linked to the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center as an unindicted co-conspirator and is an imam at a mosque in New York City — allegedly told the teens that jihad meant they were to kill those who did not believe in Allah. – READ MORE

Former FBI special agent Chad Jenkins reacted Saturday on Fox & Friends to the re-arrests of five suspects who allegedly trained children at a New Mexico compound to be school shooters.

(…)