Ted Koppel mocks Brian Stelter: ‘CNN’s ratings would be in the toilet without Donald Trump’ (VIDEO)

Journalism legend Ted Koppel mocked CNN’s Brian Stelter to his face on Monday, telling the “Reliable Sources” host that “CNN’s ratings would be in the toilet without Donald Trump.”

Video: To consternation of @BrianStelter, Ted Koppel contended during 10/1 Kalb Report @PressClubDC: “You would be lost without @realDonaldTrump. CNN’s ratings would be in the toilet without Trump.” Stelter: “Ted, you know that’s not true. You’re playing for laughs.” #NPCLive pic.twitter.com/XGZl9yNzqh — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 3, 2018

While on stage for a National Press Club panel discussion, Koppel attempted to make a point that many media executives admit Trump is good for ratings, as viewers on both sides of the aisle tune in to see the round-the-clock drama unfold.

Stelter responded by asking, “That means what? If ratings are up, that means what?”

Koppel – who anchored ABC News’ “Nightline” for 25 years and has been a working journalist for over four decades — quickly answered.

“The ratings are up, it means you can’t do without Donald Trump. You would be lost without Donald Trump,” Koppel said as Stelter shook his head in disagreement. – READ MORE

CNN’s ratings last week once again fell short–not only of their competitors like Fox News and MSNBC–the network’s ratings fell behind HGTV, the Hallmark Channel, and the History channel last week.

According to AdWeek, CNN came in tenth place during prime time in the week of September 17-23, while cable news competitors Fox News and MSNBC came in first and third place, respectively.

ESPN came in second–while HGTV, NFL Network, USA, Hallmark Channel, the Investigation Discovery network, and the History channel all beat CNN.

During the day time, CNN came in seventh place, again losing to both Fox News and MSNBC, the two networks that took the top two spots. – READ MORE