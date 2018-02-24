Ted Cruz Slams CNN — ‘Nobody Has Ever Been Afraid Of Chris Cuomo’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Ted Cruz put CNN’s Chris Cuomo on blast at CPAC Thursday.

“Nobody has ever been afraid of Chris Cuomo,” the Texas Republican claimed.

“I am not on Twitter right now, but I do wonder if in the five minutes since we’ve started, whether Chris Cuomo has tweeted whether you are afraid to come on his talk show,” host Ben Domenech said.

“You know, I’m quite certain, in the history of the universe, nobody has ever been afraid of Chris Cuomo,” Cruz responded. – READ MORE

