Ted Cruz Says Supreme Court Is Out, Wants To Stay in the Political Fight

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said Wednesday that he is not interested in serving on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cruz “reveres the institution,” but prefers to stay engaged in political topics, he told The Hill.

“I don’t want to stay out of political and policy fights,” Cruz said. “I want to be right in the middle of them. The Senate is the battleground for just about every big policy fight right now.”

Cruz’s name has frequently been mentioned in the Supreme Court’s connection.

After graduating from Harvard Law School, he clerked for Judge J. Michael Luttig on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — a SCOTUS front-runner during the George W. Bush administration — and Chief Justice William Rehnquist. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1