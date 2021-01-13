Ted Cruz Says Joe Biden Comparing Him to Nazi Propagandist Is Vicious Rhetoric, ‘Tears Country Apart’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday denounced President-elect Joe Biden likening Cruz to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels as “vicious partisan rhetoric” that only serves to further divide the country.

Cruz’s comments came after Biden said earlier in the day that Cruz and colleague Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) were part of President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about widespread voter fraud after the senators were two of a handful to object to certifying the electoral college results in certain states, a process that was disrupted by rioters overtaking the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

“Really sad. At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing,” Cruz wrote. “This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart”:

Biden’s comparison came in response to a reporter who asked if the president-elect thought Cruz and Hawley should resign amid the riot at the Capitol, which came after a pro-Trump protest against the election results and resulted in five deaths. – READ MORE

