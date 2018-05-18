Ted Cruz rips New York Times for acting as ‘propaganda arm’ for Hamas

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, charged on the Senate floor Thursday that the New York Times and other media outlets have been acting as a propaganda arm for Hamas by writing that Israeli troops were killing innocent Palestinians at a protest, and downplaying the fact that many were violent and threatening to kill Israelis.

“We can count on global media elites acting as little more than propaganda arms, for Hamas and other terrorists, and no week has that been more evident than this week,” Cruz said. “The media has been more than happy to oblige Hamas’ propaganda needs. Reporters, celebrity talking heads, and members of our political establishment have faithfully and enthusiastically parroted the Hamas line.”

Cruz said the New York Times did not describe that the people protesting on Monday were violent Hamas terrorists whose goal was to cross the Gaza border and kill Jews celebrating the move of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. – READ MORE

