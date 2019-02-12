Ted Cruz Praises Nancy Pelosi For Condemning Omar’s Anti-Semitism

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz praised Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Monday after she issued a statement condemning Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar for claiming Republicans’ support for Israel is bought by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“Something I never thought I’d say: Bravo Nancy” Cruz tweeted. “Thank you for having the courage to unequivocally condemn anti-Semitism.”

Omar is facing massive backlash after she quote-tweeted a link to an article by Haaretz where House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened punishment against Omar and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, America’s first two Muslim congresswomen; Omar and Tlaib have been embroiled in allegations of anti-Semitism.

Omar first commented on the tweet, saying “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” and after she was pressed to clarify who she was referring to, she tweeted “AIPAC!”

The comments received swift condemnation from members of congress on both sides of the aisle, including from Pelosi, the ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. In a joint statement with the party’s other leaders, Pelosi stated that “anti-Semitism must be called out, confronted and condemned whenever it is encountered, without exception.”

“We are and will always be strong supporters of Israel in Congress because we understand that our support is based on shared values and strategic interests. Legitimate criticism of Israel’s policies is protected by the values of free speech and democratic debate that the United States and Israel share,” the statement read. “But Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive. We condemn these remarks and we call upon Congresswoman Omar to immediately apologize for these hurtful comments.”

Cruz, who is a staunch supporter of Israel, immediately called out Omar on her tweets and questions if Democrats would do the same. The Texas senator is often considered one of the most pro-Israel politicians due to his extensive past defense of the Jewish state and its people.

“Why is a Member of Congress launching anti-Semitic slurs on Twitter? Caricaturing support for Israel as purchased by Jewish $$ — “about the Benjamins” — is an old slander,” Cruz tweeted. “Do other Dems agree? Will media ask them? As more Dems support BDS, anti-Semitism becoming far too common.”

While Omar has been in office for less than two months, she’s been surrounded by numerous controversies. The freshman congresswoman defended anti-Israeli statements, such as ones invoking Allah to expose Israel’s “evil doings,” and she has come out in favor of boycott and divestment from the state of Israel. She also was on the record implying that Israel is not a democracy and gave an interview to a host that called Israel “Jewish ISIS.”

