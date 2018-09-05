TED CRUZ: NIKE IS ‘ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas stood firmly in defense of respecting the American flag on Monday, juxtaposing the reaction of anthem detractors with a recent statement by the former dictator of one of the world’s leading terrorists countries.

“When a radical anti-Semite, anti-American Iranian dictator emphatically agrees with you, maybe that’s a sign that Beto, the NFL, and Nike are all on the wrong side of the American people,” Cruz tweeted.

Cruz was referring to a statement by former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran, who gave his support for football quarterback Colin Kaepernick. – READ MORE

Veteran Actor And Conservative Firebrand James Woods Is Selling All His Nike Stock In Response To The Athletic Apparel Company’s Decision To Name Former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback And Infamous Anthem Protester Colin Kaepernick As The Face Of Their New “just Do It” Campaign.

Woods on Tuesday tweeted a screenshot to his nearly 1.7 million followers of an email he sent to his portfolio manager asking all his Nike stock be sold. “Please divest my portfolio of all Nike stock in my personal account and in the plan. Henceforth never buy Nike stock for me again,” the email read. Woods wrote on Twitter that the email was the first of the day, along with the hashtag “#ScrewNike.”

Moments later, the two-time Oscar nominee tweeted a meme displaying Nike’s “swoosh,” logo with the tagline “Nike stock, just sold it.” — a play on the company’s iconic slogan “Just Do It.” – READ MORE