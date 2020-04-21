Ted Cruz: Must Be ‘Consequences’ For China’s Silencing Of Whistleblowers, Coverup (VIDEO)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Wednesday that there must be “consequences” for communist China’s alleged silencing of whistleblowers who tried to warn the world about the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“There needs to be accountability. Look, first we have to defeat this crisis,” Cruz said. “But afterwards, there needs to be a careful accountability as to the communist government’s in China’s responsibility, both for covering it up and suppressing it, that we know, and also whether the communist government played an inadvertent part in the outbreak itself.” – READ MORE

