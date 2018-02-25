Ted Cruz losing 2018 fundraising race to likely Democratic challenger, filings show

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s likely Democratic challenger has far outpaced the Texas Republican in fundraising so far this election year, federal filings show.

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke from El Paso announced the news at a Friday town hall in Dallas, drawing cheers from the crowd — and newfound attention for a race that has long been considered in the bag for the GOP.

Despite his still-long odds, O’Rourke raised approximately $2.3 million in the first six weeks of 2018, while Cruz took in only $800,000, according to a campaign finance report first obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

The Democratic upstart also spent roughly $800,000 more than Cruz in that period, the filing shows.

Cruz, whose high-profile and conservative credentials make him a heavy favorite in the race, still has more cash on hand. O’Rourke reported $4.9 million in his war chest, while Cruz has $6 million, the documents show. – READ MORE

