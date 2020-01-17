Ted Cruz Just Torpedoed Pelosi For Her Elaborate Impeachment Signing Ceremony

Senator Ted Cruz blasted Nancy Pelosi and Democrats for Wednesday’s impeachment signing ceremony, an event which was decidedly not somber, serious, or prayerful.

The event featured a myriad of golden pens handed out as mementos, smiles, picture taking, and fist pumps.

“Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted in disgust.

Given the circus in the House, I’m surprised she didn’t use crayons. 🎪 🖍 🎪 https://t.co/hGTIGvb2Ey — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 16, 2020

Cruz took particular aim at those little commemorative pens, and crushed the Democrat charade in all of twelve words.

“Given the circus in the House, I’m surprised she didn’t use crayons,” he tweeted. – READ MORE