Ted Cruz helps clueless liberal commentator understand why Obamagate is such a massive scandal

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took to Twitter Monday to explain in clear terms to a liberal commentator why the “Obamagate” scandal is such a huge deal.

Gabriel Sherman, an opinion writer for the left-wing magazine Vanity Fair, was apparently confused about what conservatives find to be unseemly about the Obama administration’s unmasking of American citizens, including retired Gen. Michael Flynn, in December 2016. Flynn, who was tapped to be President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, was surveilled in conversation with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“Serious questions for Trumpers,” Sherman wrote on Twitter last Friday. “What is the scandal of unmasking an American official caught on an intercept discussing US sanctions policy with Ambassador of a hostile foreign country that had just launched a massive cyber attack on our election?”

Uhh, he was the incoming National Security Advisor & a 3-star general. He’s SUPPOSED to discuss sanctions policy. That’s his job. The unmasking was part of outgoing admin launching a massive sting operation to try to entrap him. Maybe this helps: imagine Bush doing same to Obama. https://t.co/ofKNYvrRKl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2020

Sherman attempted to explain away the matter by suggesting that to unmask an American “caught” communicating with a foreign official of a hostile country is routine, even advisable. But the question frames the matter incorrectly. – READ MORE

