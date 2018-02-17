Ted Cruz Gets Mysterious Package From NK After Standing for Korean Freedom

Very few Americans know this about Sen. Ted Cruz, whose relentless commitment to upholding conservative principles and values has made him a household name in the United States, but the Texas senator also happens to be a longtime champion of freedom for the North Korean people.

He is, in fact, among a group of at least three Republican congressman — Cruz, Rep. Ed Royce and Rep. Chris Smith — “who have continuously lobbied for the freedom of the Korean people” with the assistance of Suzanne Scholte, the chairman of the North Korea Freedom Coalition, as revealed this week by Marisa Martin of WND.

But while few Americans know this, the North Korean people themselves appear to be acutely aware of these three’s efforts, as evidenced by a stunning gift they sent all three congressional Republicans last year.

According to Scholte, in 2017 each received a mysterious small package from North Korea that contained a silk portrait of the representative or senator in question, as well as a heartfelt note of thanks.

“Instead of reactions to 8.15 messages, here are a few arts and craft items for the American politicians who delivered the messages,” the note reportedly read, referencing the National Liberation Day of Korea, an annual Aug. 15 holiday that celebrates Korea’s Independence from Japanese imperial rule. – READ MORE

