Ted Cruz gets haircut at Dallas salon where owner was jailed

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrived Friday for his first haircut in three months at Salon à la Mode, one day after owner Shelley Luther was released from jail for defying the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Cruz visited on the first day salons were legally allowed to open, saying he was proud to support Luther.

Luther, crying, thanked Cruz for his support. “When people reach out with true authenticity, it’s huge,” the salon owner said. Both wore masks throughout the visit.

#NEW Standing outside Salon A’ La Mode after getting a haircut, #Texas @SenTedCruz says he is proud to support owner Shelley Luther. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/D42Z40gsx2 — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) May 8, 2020

"It's a nice gesture. His family actually called my boyfriend and prayed for him for 20 minutes while I was in jail. To me that's not political… that's just really nice people reaching out and making sure that our family is OK," Luther told CBS 11 News.

