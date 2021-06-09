Ted Cruz: Facebook Could Be Held Liable For Actions And Correspondence With Dr. Fauci

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Facebook could be taken to court by those users that had their posts about the Wuhan lab (China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology) leak censored, since recently disclosed emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci show there was correspondence between him and Mark Zuckerberg, after which Facebook started censoring such information.

“But these latest breakthroughs have real consequence because it is now clear that Facebook was operating at the direction of and in the direct benefit of the federal government and operating as the government censor, utilizing their monopoly position to censor on behalf of the government,” Cruz told Maria Bartiromo the host of Fox News’s, Sunday Morning Futures.

Cruz made the comment in response to Bartimoro asking, “will these companies ever be held to account for this corporate dominance and misleading of information to the American people?”

“Well, they certainly should be. Unfortunately, I don’t expect the Biden administration will do anything to hold them to account,” Cruz said. “Maria, that’s a very dangerous admission that is now out there for Facebook because it means anybody in the country, or anybody in the world, whose statements, whose speech was censored by Facebook—if you went out and posted the facts that led a year ago, to the very strong likelihood that the COVID virus escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, China—if you posted that a year ago and they took it down, I think there’s a very good argument you have a cause of action against Facebook.”

Recently revealed emails from Fauci show that he corresponded with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after which Facebook changed its censorship policy about what information was true and what was “misinformation.”- READ MORE

