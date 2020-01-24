Ted Cruz: Democrats Made ‘Very Serious Strategic Error,’ Hunter Biden Testimony Now Needed (VIDEO)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said this week that Democrats have made a “very serious strategic error” while trying to bolster their case for removing President Donald Trump from office and that the testimony of 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was now needed.

“I think the House managers made a very serious strategic error today,” Cruz told reporters. “Adam Schiff’s arguments to open the day today directly drew into question Hunter Biden and made not only his testimony relevant, which it already was, but it is now critical because the House Democrats have built their entire case on the proposition that any investigation into Burisma and corruption was a sham, that it was completely debunked.”

“The problem is there is very significant prima facie evidence of corruption,” Cruz continued. “Hunter Biden, the son of the then-sitting Vice President Joe Biden, was being paid $83,000 a month, a million dollars a year, this is someone with no background in oil and gas, no experience, and at the same time Joe Biden has publicly admitted that he threatened Ukraine, he withheld, or threatened to withhold a billion dollars of aid unless and until Ukraine fired the prosecutor that was potentially investigating the company on which his son served on the board.”

Cruz concluded, “If the House managers case is based on the allegations of corruption concerning Hunter Biden and Joe Biden being a sham than it is directly relevant and I got to say the need for the Senate to hear the testimony of Hunter Biden and the need for the Senate to grant the White House lawyers the ability to take that testimony has become all the more relevant.”